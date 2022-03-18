November 25, 1940-March 16, 2022

WATERLOO-Judy Dumler, 81, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by family following a short illness.

She was born November 25, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of Everette and Elsie Henning Mitchell. Judy graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1958. She married Gary L. Dumler on April 30, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2021.

Judy worked as an operator at Northwestern Bell and helped her husband, Gary, at Henry’s Standard Service. She also worked as a sales associate at Younkers during her retirement years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Judy enjoyed for many years wintering at the Island House Resort at Casey Key, Florida. She spent many hours attending activities of her grandchildren and later she enjoyed receiving phone calls from each of them. Judy was a loving wife and mother and her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Lorelei Rodgers of Winfield; son, Rick (Lisa) Dumler of Dike; five grandchildren, Kara (Kolton) Booth, Taylor (fiancé, Sam Jennings) and Haley Rodgers, and Ashley and Trevor Dumler.; and brother, Larry Mitchell of Davis‚ CA.

She is preceded by her parents; husband, Gary; and son-in-law, Rick Rodgers.

Funeral Services: 11 AM Monday, March 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church,4820 Oster Pkwy., Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 2—4 PM Sunday, March 20 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice; Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com; Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.