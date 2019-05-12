(1946-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Judy Corwin Bennett, 73, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born March 10, 1946, in Eagle Grove, daughter of Eugene and Marcella (Beckett) Malaise. She married Richard Corwin on June 29, 1963, in Waterloo, and he died April 11, 1983. She then married Chester “Chet” Bennett Jr. on July 24, 1996, in Grundy Center. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She was a homemaker and worked as a seamstress for Dodger Athletic Apparel.
Survived by: a daughter, Penny (Brian) Meester of Parkersburg; a son, Adam (Tammy) Corwin of Kansas City, Mo.; five grandchildren, Dustin Meester, Heather (Mike) Coleman, Amanda Corwin, Sara (David) Bramble and Adam (Morgan) Corwin Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Bryson, Lilly, Allie and Blake; a stepson, Kevin (Teresa) Bennett, of Waterloo; and three stepdaughters, Charlotte Mohl of Waverly, Mary (Dale) Bennett of Clarksville and Teresa Rider of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Cindy Harriman.
Services: Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, with private burial in Cedar Valley Garden of Memories, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Judy enjoyed playing bingo, camping and collecting teddy bears.
