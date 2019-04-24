Judy Cernohous, 78, of West Des Moines, IA died peacefully on April 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband of 58 years, Gerry and their family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Grand Avenue in West Des Moines where Judy was a long-time member. Visitation will be held prior from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Judy was born in New Trier, MN to James and Virginia Reinardy. While Judy was working as a car hop at the A & W in Hastings, MN, she met her future husband, Gerry Cernohous. They were married on September 1, 1961 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hastings, MN. After moving to West Des Moines in 1974, Judy worked as a Case Interviewer for EQUIFAX, Central Life, and AMERUS before retiring in 2007. She was very active in the West Des Moines Jaycee-ettes where she received the Patsy Dunham award. She worked part-time for West Des Moines Community Ed for 40 years and also enjoyed volunteering at the visitor booth at the Des Moines airport. Judy was also very active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was the chairperson for the Funeral Committee. Judy loved to travel with her husband and friends and was a long-time UNI Panther fan. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Gerry; children, Sharon (Mark) Hannasch, John (Kara) Cernohous, Paul (Kathi) Cernohous, and Nancy (Steve) Kerns; ten grandchildren: Bailey, Gina, Stephen, Paige, Ethan, James, John, Leo, Jakob and Nickolas; siblings, Glenn Reinardy, Joan (Jerry) Anderson, Ted Reinardy, and Geralyn (Reed) Reinardy-Wolff; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
The family thanks Methodist, Edgewater and Davita for all of their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
