September 16, 1953-March 15, 2022
WATERLOO-Judy Alice Niedert, 68, of Waterloo died Tuesday, March 15th at home. She was born September 16, 1953 in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Ione (Moritz) Niedert.
Judy was a graduate of Kaplan University with a degree in business. She enjoyed puzzles and reading, particularly scriptures, as she had a strong faith and deep relationship with the Lord. Judy loved to knit, and donated hundreds of hand-knitted hats and scarves to the Special Olympics, which held a special place in her heart. Judy was a kind and generous woman who will be remembered for her always present smile.
She is survived by her sister, Jan (Curt) Wilkes of Voorhies; two nieces, Elly (Travis) McChane and Allyson (B.J.) Berinobis, both of Hudson, as well as her four great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and a very special friend, Elaine Eggers. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jack Niedert, brother, Pat Niedert, and her lifelong companion Jerry Blanchard, who she looked forward to seeing again in Heaven.
Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with a service to follow. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery following the service. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.