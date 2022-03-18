September 16, 1953-March 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Judy Alice Niedert, 68, of Waterloo died Tuesday, March 15th at home. She was born September 16, 1953 in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Ione (Moritz) Niedert.

Judy was a graduate of Kaplan University with a degree in business. She enjoyed puzzles and reading, particularly scriptures, as she had a strong faith and deep relationship with the Lord. Judy loved to knit, and donated hundreds of hand-knitted hats and scarves to the Special Olympics, which held a special place in her heart. Judy was a kind and generous woman who will be remembered for her always present smile.

She is survived by her sister, Jan (Curt) Wilkes of Voorhies; two nieces, Elly (Travis) McChane and Allyson (B.J.) Berinobis, both of Hudson, as well as her four great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and a very special friend, Elaine Eggers. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jack Niedert, brother, Pat Niedert, and her lifelong companion Jerry Blanchard, who she looked forward to seeing again in Heaven.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with a service to follow. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery following the service. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com