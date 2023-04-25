May 6, 1937-April 21, 2023

WATERLOO-Judy A. Kinnetz, 85, of Waterloo died Friday, April 21 at her home surrounded by friends and family.

She was born May 6, 1937 in Emmetsburg, Iowa, daughter of Ernest Adolph and Augusta M. “Molly” Bobo Kinnetz.

She graduated from Calmar High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Judy was a supervisor with Northwestern Bell Company for 30 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Waterloo Business Professional Women (BPW), Make a Wish Foundation and past president of the Telephone Pioneers.

Judy volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church and Schoitz Hospital and enjoyed cooking, baking and flower gardening.

Survived by: her brother, Howard Kinnetz of Waterloo; her nieces, Suzanne (David Burlingame) Wagg-Quinn of Iowa City and Christina (Bill) Kenkel of LaVista, Neb. and their families; her cousins; a dear friend and nurse, Betty Smith; and her fur baby, Sammie.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother Martin, in infancy; two sisters, Marilyn Kinnetz and Rosemary Wagg; two great grand nephews and nieces, Nicolas Quinn and Sarah Nelson.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at Zion Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the services.

Memorials: may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Zion Lutheran Church.

