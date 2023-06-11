May 26, 2023

VINTON-Judy A. Henkel-Fox, 83, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton and Manchester, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Inpatient Hospice Home in Waterloo with her family by her side.

Graveside services for friends and family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton at 1:00 PM, Monday June 19, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Tony; children, Diane (Todd) Gloede of Vinton, Dan (Tricia Milota) Henkel, Doug (Lori) Henkel of Henderson, NV, Ali Fox of Waterloo; step-children, Kim Fox of Gulf Port, MS, Tempest Fox, and Kris fox, both of Waterloo, Randy Fox of Waukon; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings Mollie Hauser of Manchester, Marcia Speier of Monterey, CA, Greg (Gina) Wilson of Garrison, Patti (Elaine Faas) Foltz of Cedar Rapids, and Tim Wilson of San Jose, CA .

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim; and her brother Robert Wilson.

