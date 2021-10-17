Judy A. Grimm

WATERLOO-Judy Ann Grimm, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She was born March 11, 1942, in Des Moines, daughter of Everett “Bud” E. and Mildred I. Jones Hawkins and graduated from Saydel High School in 1960. Judy worked at Riddles Jewelry Store in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for many years, retiring in 2017. She married David L. Grimm June 10, 1962, at Highland Park Christian Church in Des Moines. She was a member of Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo where she was active in Women’s Bible Study and the prayer chain. Judy enjoyed monthly birthday lunches with her church friends and visiting with family, friends and loved ones regularly. She was a full-time homemaker and mother for most of her life. She was a very family-oriented woman. She liked playing games, putting together puzzles and attending annual craft shows. She was very social, telling stories of her family and life. Strangers were drawn to her warm and outgoing spirit, and they became friends instantly. Judy could light up a room. Judy is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Kris (Kathy Colegrove) Grimm‚ Des Moines and Kim (Sheldon) Anderson‚ Shakopee‚ MN; grandson, Cody Malone‚ Shakopee; many nieces and nephews; and her dog, Abbie. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Hawkins. Services 11:00 AM, Friday, October 22, at Cedar Valley Church. Visitation 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 21, at Cedar Valley Church and for one hour before services. Cremation to follow services with inurnment at a later date. Memorials to the family. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com