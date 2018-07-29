Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Judith Spragle

Judith Spragle

WAVERLY -- Judith Ann (Newhouse) Spragle, 74, of Waverly, died Tuesday, July 24, after a battle with cancer.

Judy was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Riceville, daughter of Glendale and Clarice Joan Newhouse. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1961 and from Pitzes Beauty School in 1962. Judy married James E. Spragle on June 22, 1962, at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He preceded her in death. She retired from the Waterloo School District and spent the rest of her time volunteering at Western Douglas Church of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Plainfield.

Survivors: her children, Julie (Mike) Cartney, Jody Spragle, Jennifer (Chris) Holstun and Jonathan (Tiffen) Spragle; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a partner, Denny Dahlstrom; his children, David, Nancy, Sharon (Leroy), Duane (Jamie), 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Clarice Joan and Forest Petersen and Glendale and Norma Newhouse; her husband; and a son, Jason Spragle.

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Western Douglas Church of St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1760 130th St., Plainfield. Visitation is 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials: to Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, 604 Third St. SW Tripoli, IA 50676; Cedar Valley Hospice Home, 2001 Kimball Ave.. Waterloo, IA 50702; or Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St. Waterloo, IA 50703.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Judith Spragle (1943-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments