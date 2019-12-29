Judith Mathes

(1947-2019)
SHELL ROCK — Judith Rae Mathes, 72, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center, Shell Rock.
She was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Waverly, daughter of Max and Jeanette (Rewerts) Harding. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1965. On Dec. 28, 1964, she married Gary Mathes in San Angelo, Texas.
Judy had several jobs throughout her life including the last 15 years at Kwik Star East in Waverly until retiring due to ill health.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Lisa (Doug) Dominy of Shell Rock; a son, Justin “Jay” (Heidi) Mathes of West Des Moines; three grandchildren, Clayton (Morgan) Marlette, Caleb (Ashlee Webb) Marlette and Emerson Mathes; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Owen Marlette; two sisters, Sally Benson of Waterloo, and Becky (Dean) Williams of Cedar Falls; a brother, Craig (Jane) Harding of Shell Rock; and a sister-in-law, Barb Harding of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Scott Mathes; and three brothers, Dick, Bob and Larry Harding.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock. Judy has been cremated. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the family, (319) 885-4321.
Memorials: to St. Jude’s Children Foundation
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Judy enjoyed going to The River, their second home since 1996, feeding and watching birds, Iowa Hawkeye football and the Pittsburg Steelers. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and friends. Gary and Judy would have celebrated 55 years of marriage Dec. 28.
