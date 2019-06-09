(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Judith M. “Judy” Graham, 82, of Cedar Falls died Monday, May 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
She was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Lola (Baker) Jorgensen. She married Burdette M. “Bud” Graham on May 3, 1958, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1996.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School and earned a diploma from Waterloo School of Beauty Culture. She was a homemaker throughout her adult life.
Survived by: her children, Lori Naaktgeboren and Steven Graham, both of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Gary Jorgensen; and son-in-law, Niles Naaktgeboren.
Services: Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a 6 p.m. Time of Remembrance.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
