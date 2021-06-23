WATERLOO-Judith M. “Judy” Colvin, 80, of Waterloo, died Mon., June 21, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital after a short illness. She was born July 19, 1940, in Ossian, the daughter of Victor C. and Florence E. Wickham Leibold. She was a 1958 graduate of Waterloo West High School and attended Pitze’s Beauty School. Judy married Donald W. Colvin, Sr. on Aug. 6, 1959, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on June 13, 2005. She worked as a housekeeper, most recently in the Rectory at St. Edward Catholic Church. She also worked in the cafeteria at Columbus High School. Survived by: a son, Don (Lori) Colvin, Jr. of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Deb (Tom) Cutsforth and Dee Wilson, all of Waterloo; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Arnita) Leibold of Jesup; and her companion, Bob Wiest of Evansdale. Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, William F. “Bill” Leibold, Sr; and a sister, Gladys Ann Leibold. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thurs., June 24, 2021, at Queen of Peace Parish with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.