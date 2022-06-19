June 16, 2022
Judith Kayser passed away at the age of 75 in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 16, 2022.
She is survived by her husband Gerald; her children Timothy (Kathleen) Harnois, Jeannine (Jeff) Voshell, Jacqueline Bernadette (Matt) Hamilton; grandchildren Mason, Colton, Nora, Nolan, Tommy, Tierney, Jake, Ada & Ava; siblings Vicki, Ron, Joe & Jim.
Judith was preceded in death by her brother Richard.
Services are being planned.
Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.