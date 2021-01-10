September 26, 1942-December 19, 2020
Judith Kay Lehmkuhl, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Readlyn. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
Judy is survived by her three children, Kari (Mick) Nelson of Waukee, Monte (Darla) of Williamsburg and Nick (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren, Ryanne (Chris) Dunlap, Katie (Jessey) Rhodes, Tim Nelson, Ben (Sarah) Lehmkuhl, Chris Lehmkuhl, Haley (Josh) Johnson, Jacob Lehmkuhl, Isaac (Bethany) Lehmkuhl, Sara Nelson, Hannah (Kevin) Provencher, and Sam Lehmkuhl; and 6 great grandchildren, Delia Rhodes, Kaelyn Rhodes, Owen Lehmkuhl, Jack Dunlap, Mason Lehmkuhl and Everly Provencher; sisters, Mary Jo (Dennis) Juel and Connie Rommel of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Devin Juel and family, Mindi Slaymaker and family, Daniel Juel and family, and Micah Juel.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Earl Rommel Jr.; a granddaughter, Abigail Nelson; and her in-laws, Gerhardt and Hulda Lehmkuhl.
Judy was born September 26, 1942 to Earl and Ethyl Rommel in Waterloo. In 1960 Judy was part of the first graduating class at Wapsie Valley High School. On December 23, 1961, she married Robert Lehmkuhl at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn.
Judy loved spending time with her family. From recitals to games to the quiet of a hospital room. She loved her sisters and the bond they shared is an example for all to follow. Judy had deep abiding faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids.
Besides being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Judy was also a teacher’s assistant at Share and Care Preschool in Cedar Rapids. She retired after 25 years of impacting the children and their families with the love of Christ.
Memorials may be directed to Compass Memorial Hospital, Marengo or Share and Care Preschool.
