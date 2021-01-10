September 26, 1942-December 19, 2020

Judith Kay Lehmkuhl, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Readlyn. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.

Judy is survived by her three children, Kari (Mick) Nelson of Waukee, Monte (Darla) of Williamsburg and Nick (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren, Ryanne (Chris) Dunlap, Katie (Jessey) Rhodes, Tim Nelson, Ben (Sarah) Lehmkuhl, Chris Lehmkuhl, Haley (Josh) Johnson, Jacob Lehmkuhl, Isaac (Bethany) Lehmkuhl, Sara Nelson, Hannah (Kevin) Provencher, and Sam Lehmkuhl; and 6 great grandchildren, Delia Rhodes, Kaelyn Rhodes, Owen Lehmkuhl, Jack Dunlap, Mason Lehmkuhl and Everly Provencher; sisters, Mary Jo (Dennis) Juel and Connie Rommel of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Devin Juel and family, Mindi Slaymaker and family, Daniel Juel and family, and Micah Juel.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Earl Rommel Jr.; a granddaughter, Abigail Nelson; and her in-laws, Gerhardt and Hulda Lehmkuhl.