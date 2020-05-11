Judith Kae Brandt

(1949-2020)
SUMNER — Judy Kae Brandt, 71, of Sumner and formerly of Waterloo, died, Saturday, May 9, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born Feb. 1, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Martin and Joyce (Geissler) Frank. Judy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967, and then went to Gates Business College and Hawkeye Tech, both in Waterloo. On Sept. 14, 1977, she married Dennis Brandt in Waterloo. Judy was an accounting clerk with Weissman Steel in Waterloo for several years. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, and then in 2002 became a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary in Waterloo and the Waterloo Betta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Pamela (Mike) Jergens of Sumner; a son, Stephen Edwards; five grandchildren, Allisa (Eric) Rose of Sumner, Cortney (Jordan) Carey of Bondurant, Dennis Roberts, Nicole (Matthew Fowlkes) Roberts, and William Jergens, all of Sumner; two great-grandchildren, Emmaline Carey and Colson Fowlkes; her mother of Sumner; six siblings, William (Nancy) Frank of New York, Marvel (William) Kasben of Michigan, Martin Frank, John Frank, Lisa Fosselman, all of Waterloo, and Matthew (Tonya) Frank of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her father; and two siblings, Christopher Frank and Patricia Fosselman.
Services: Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Join the family at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
She loved crafting, scrap-booking, but her greatest joy came from playing with her grandchildren.
