Judith K. Tuder

Judith Kay Tuder 75, of Evansdale, passed away on January 7 at her winter home in Rockport, TX.

She was born on September 18, 1943 in Cedar Falls, daughter of James and Maxine (Widdel) Crane. She married Glen Lee Wells on November 26, 1960. He passed away on June 23, 1987. She married Norman Tuder on April 1, 1996.

Judy attended school in Dunkerton. She worked at Wells Bait & Tackle, Wolter’s Mini Mart and had an upholstery shop in Dunkerton and also had several other jobs before she retired.

Judy is survived by her husband; 5 children, Mike (Lisa) Wells of Dunkerton, Patti (Larry) Lester of Circle Pines, MN, Dave (Dawn) Wells of Dunkerton, Tony Wells of Evansdale and Steve (Kim) Wells of Waterloo; 2 step-daughters, Carmen (Keith) Wipf of Evansdale and Jennifer (Tom) Rooney of Hampton; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her first husband, her parents, her sister Cheri Brown, 1 grand daughter and step-son John Tuder.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Judy in the spring.

