Judith "Judy" Parker

January 14, 1940-April 29, 2022

Judith “Judy” Parker-82 of Independence peacefully passed away on April 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by her loving children.

She is survived by son, Rick (Nancy) Kite of Independence, daughter Lisa Studebaker of Waterloo, son Darren (Melissa) Kite of Jesup; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother two sons Bobby and Tommy Kite and her husband Dennis “Denny” Parker.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 18th begining at 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion, Jesup, Iowa.

