January 30, 1947-June 16, 2022

Judith “Judy” Kayser (75), loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Judy was born to Victor and Marie Hellman on January 30th, 1947 in Waterloo, Iowa. Judy graduated from Columbus High School in 1965 and was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Kayser on June 10th, 1967. Judy and Jerry moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1970 where they raised their three children: Timothy, Jeannine and Jacqueline.

Judy had a love of learning and went on to complete her associate’s degree in 1984 from Roosevelt University to pursue a career as a paralegal. Retiring in 1998, Judy and Jerry relocated to Lake Carroll, Illinois where she was able to enjoy her other two passions in life: her grandchildren and her gardening. Judy and Jerry’s home on the lake became the central spot for family get-togethers and cherished time spent with grandchildren. Judy’s love of gardening was evidenced by the beautiful flower gardens surrounding their home. She loved to share “the lake” with her family and friends, frequently hosting visitors.

Judy is survived by her loving husband Jerry; her children Tim (Kathy) Kayser, Jeannine (Jeff) Voshell, Jackie (Matt) Hamilton; her beloved grandchildren Mason, Colton, Nora, Nolan, Thomas, Tierney, Jake, Ada and Ava; siblings Vicki (Wayne)Tapper, Ron, Joe (Helen) and Jim Hellman; sisters-in-law Lynda, Pat and Gigi Kayser, brother-in-law Larry Kayser and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Marie, her brother Richard Hellman and brother-in-law Tom Kayser.

Public visitation from 9:00-11:00am followed by a memorial service on July 30th at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service – 400 South Street Waterloo, IA.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, an organization Judy supported throughout her life.