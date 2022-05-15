January 10, 1940-May 10, 2022

Judith (Judy) Elaine Carstens Rath-Bly, age 82, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver, Iowa.

The daughter of John Henry and Mildred Irene (Boger) Carstens, Judy was born January 10, 1940, near Denison, Iowa, on the farm of her grandparents William and Florence Boger. Judy attended country schools near Breda. In 1949, the family moved to Smithland where she finished her school years.

On June 30, 1957, Judy was united in marriage at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Mapleton with Robert Dean Rath of Denison. In 1960, Judy and Bob moved to Waterloo where Judy worked at Carnation Dairy (later Swiss Valley Farms) starting in 1970. The couple were divorced in November of 1977. Judy later married Nathan Dale Bly of Oelwein on April 20, 1985, at Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo. They later divorced in February of 1996. After Swiss Valley Farms Closed in 1987, Judy moved to Marion and worked for various businesses there. In 1995, she moved back to Waterloo and worked for GMAC until retiring in 2003. Judy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and John Carstens, a son-in-law Daniel Dunnwald, two brothers Jon A. Carstens and Jack L. Carstens, an aunt Audrey Steffen and an uncle Jerry Boger.

Survivors include: a daughter Jeanine Rae Rath Dunnwald Begalske and husband James of West Union; two sons Brian Robert Rath of Cedar Falls and Barry Dean Rath of Walcott; Eight grandchildren: Angela Dunnwald Niedert, Andrea Dunnwald, Amy Dunnwald Hubrig Needham and husband Scott, Zachary Dunnwald, Kayla Rath Eichelberger and husband Todd, Nicholas Rath, Caitlyn Rath Gustafson and husband Jake, and Chase Rath; Six great-grandchildren: Autumn and Abigail Hubrig, Persephone and Penelope Needham, Madison Eichelberger and Oliver Gustafson; two brothers Jeff (Julie) Carstens of Bondurant and Juhl Carstens of Yale.

Private Graveside Services were held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison, Iowa with Rev. Kurt Kaiser officiating. A recording of Judith’s favorite song, “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” by Robert Kochis was played. Serving as pallbearers were Brian Rath, Nick Rath, Barry Rath, Chase Rath, Zachary Dunnwald and Angela Niedert. Following the graveside service, the family invited everyone to the Denison Senior Center for a time of fellowship and lunch. Per Judith’s request, there were no public services. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa was in charge of arrangements.