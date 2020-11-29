June 26, 1939-November 22, 2020

Judith “Judy” Ann Suppus, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, November 22, at Mercy One Cedar Falls.

She was born June 26, 1939, in Waterloo, the daughter of Stephan F. and Laura M. Pagel Tedore. She married James E. Suppus on December 28, 1962 in San Leandro, Calif. and they later divorced.

Judy was employed as an administrative secretary for the Special Education Agency for 25 years, retiring in 2001.

Survivors include: her son, Jason E. (Amber) Suppus of Chico, Calif, her daughter, Laura M. (Neal) Mackenburg of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Kristin (Dru) Brecht and Arik Mackenburg, Hunter and Dylan Suppus; two sisters, Mary (Gene) Burry of Hudson and Cindy Kuehn of Cedar Falls; seven brothers, Craig (Jeannene) Tedore of Waterford, Calif, Bill (Mary) Tedore of Cedar Falls, Tom (Jane) Tedore of Jesup, Bob (Trisha) Tedore of Arnold, Calif, Dave (Denise) Tedore of Cedar Falls, Rick (Janet) Tedore of Reinbeck, and Jeff Tedore of Washburn.; a sister-in-law, Judy Tedore of Elk Run Heights.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Gary Tedore and Michael Tedore