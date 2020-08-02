× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1940-2020)

Judith “Judy” A. Steiert, 80, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 29, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born March 10, 1940, in Marshalltown, daughter of Gilbert R. and Ruth A. Boelsche Sonksen. Judy graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1957 and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo. She married Donald R. “Don” Steiert October 15, 1960 in Gladbrook.

Judy was a member of Westminster Presbyterian in Waterloo where she was active in the “Peace Makers” quilt group. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an animated book reader and made the characters in the stories come to life. She also gave great hugs. In her younger years, Judy always looked forward to family fishing trips to Lake Ida, MN.

Judy is survived by her husband, Don of Waterloo; three daughters, Cindy (Dane) Dierks of Cedar Rapids, Tracy (Randy) Freese of West Des Moines‚ and Christy (Jeff) Frese of Ely; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a sister, Pamela (Jim) Robinson of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo with private family burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, Gladbrook. Visitation: 5 to 7:00 PM Monday, August 3, at Locke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a fund that will be established later. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.