June 21, 1937-April 6, 2023
Judith J. Reisner (neé Herrmeyer) of Casa Grande, Arizona passed away April 6, 2023. She was born June 21, 1937 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Vernon Henry Herrmeyer and Taimi Dagmar Herrmeyer (neé Maki).
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2nd husband Lyle G. Reisner, sister Vernita Holmquist, step-children Natalie and Leroy Martin, and step-son-in-law Gary Marovets.
Judy is survived by her children Lavonne A. (Kim) Boucher, Penny Lee (Bill) Brackett, and Arnold R. (Jeannie) Bridges, brothers David (Joyce) Herrmeyer and Dennis Herrmeyer, and sisters Raine “Peggy” Megivern and Brenda (Loren) Wolfensperger. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.