June 21, 1937-April 6, 2023

Judith J. Reisner (neé Herrmeyer) of Casa Grande, Arizona passed away April 6, 2023. She was born June 21, 1937 in Cloquet, Minnesota to Vernon Henry Herrmeyer and Taimi Dagmar Herrmeyer (neé Maki).

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2nd husband Lyle G. Reisner, sister Vernita Holmquist, step-children Natalie and Leroy Martin, and step-son-in-law Gary Marovets.

Judy is survived by her children Lavonne A. (Kim) Boucher, Penny Lee (Bill) Brackett, and Arnold R. (Jeannie) Bridges, brothers David (Joyce) Herrmeyer and Dennis Herrmeyer, and sisters Raine “Peggy” Megivern and Brenda (Loren) Wolfensperger. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.