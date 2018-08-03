Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Judith I. Hoffert, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at Northcrest Specialty Care; services 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and for an hour before the service.

