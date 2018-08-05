WATERLOO — Judith I. Hoffert, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at Northcrest Specialty Care.
She was born Sept. 18, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Alfred E. and Eleanor Mullen La Plount. She married Raymond Hoffert in 1958 in Dubuque. He died April 25, 1997.
Judith was a homemaker.
Survived by: a son, Michael (Darlys) Hoffert of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharon Hoffert and Kathleen Hoffert, both of Evansdale; a sister, Loretta Metcalf of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Ryan Hoffert, Brandt Kelly, Sara (Todd) King and Justin Helms; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Austin King; a nephew, Dewane Metcalf; a niece, Lorraine Andrea; and a very good friend, John Boland.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Aug. 5, at the funeral home and for an hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
