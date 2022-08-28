July 9, 1945-August 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Judith Gillespie, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Western Home Communities – The Suites.

She was born July 9, 1945, in Waterloo, the daughter of David Fecht and Helen (Hallman) Swingen. After David’s death her mother remarried to William Swingen and he raised her. Judy graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963. She worked several processing positions at Rath Packing and as a material handler at John Deere before retirement.

She married Michael D. Atkins, but they later divorced. On December 29, 1975, she married Kenneth Gillespie in Galena, Illinois. Judy and Kenney had a match made in heaven. Their wonderful life together included an unconditional love for all of their children and grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Marty) Haugen of Waterloo; two sons, Anthony (Lori) Atkins of Wheaton, IL, and Eric (Sarah) Atkins of Rochester, MN; nine grandchildren: Amber Reed, Jennifer Luderer, Melanie Atkins, Connor Atkins, Hunter Hadlock, Michael Atkins, Samantha Hadlock, Carson Atkins, and Hope Hadlock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenney.

A Celebration of Life open house will be 12:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Martin Lounge at Windermere – Western Home Communities (50018 S Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613). Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.