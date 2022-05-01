Judith Flora “Judy” Park

January 14, 1940-April 29, 2022

Judith Flora “Judy” Parker, 82, of Independence and formerly of Jesup, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from cancer.

She was born January 14, 1940, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, the daughter of Francis and Gladys (Maahs) Durni.

Judy graduated from Petosi High School with the class of 1958.

She married Earl L. Kite in 1962 and they later divorced. Judy then married Dennis Parker on September 26, 2003 in Independence; he preceded her in death on December 7, 2018.

She worked various jobs over the years but primarily in meat processing, retiring from Tyson Foods in 2002.

Judy loved to dance and was a terrific baker. She enjoyed fishing and the occasional cocktail, especially Black Velvet. She liked to fish and play cards and other games with Trouble being a favorite. Family meant everything to her and she cherished the time she spent with them.

Survived by her children, Rick (Nancy) Kite of Independence, Lisa Studebaker of Waterloo, and Darren (Melissa) Kite of Jesup; two stepchildren; nine grandchildren, Heather, Audrey, Erica, Nick, Lindsey, Aaron, Brandi, April, and Klair; four step-grandchildren, Maddy, Lilly, Allison, and Amanda; seventeen great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joan Cadwell of Dubuque and Jane Eggers of Rockville, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; two sons, Bobby and Tommy Kite; and brother, Peter Durni.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

