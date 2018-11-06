CEDAR FALLS — Judith E. “Judy” Degenstein, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 3, at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities.
She was born May 11, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Jesse Clair “Sid” and Marjorie Ruth (Beard) Merryman. She married Don Henderson on June 26, 1960, in Waterloo; they later divorced. She married Jerry Degenstein on May 20, 1966, in Waterloo; he died Jan. 9, 1990.
Judy graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1959. She received an associate’s degree in business from Hawkeye Technical College. She worked for Black Hawk Abstract Co. and then was the operations manager for Leath Furniture in Cedar Falls. She and Jerry owned and operated Bob & Jerry’s Steak Corral for many years.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo, United Methodist Woman and Mary Circle. She was a past recipient of the Woman of the Year award.
Survived by: three daughters, Cindy Behrends, Sandy Crow and Kathy (Russ) Huntley, all of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a brother, David (Karen) Merryman of Kimberling City, Mo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a son-in-law, David Crow.
Services: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Cedar Falls Western Home Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the chapel. Kearns Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Judy enjoyed crafting, especially making and recycling greeting cards.
