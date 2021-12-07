Judith Anne Moehlis

December 4, 2021

Judith Anne Moehlis, 84, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. She was born in Whittier, CA to Robert and Esther Branam, and later moved to Earlham, IA. In 1955, she graduated from Earlham High School as the valedictorian of her class. She attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) from 1955-1959 and graduated with highest honors for the class of 1959. She taught kindergarten for one year in Eagle Grove. On June 19, 1960, she married Ronald Moehlis in Earlham. She and Ron then lived in Vinton, where she taught for 3 years at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School. In 1966, she received her Master's degree in Elementary Education at UNI with an emphasis in Special Education. After having three sons, she began teaching at River Hills School in 1975, where she taught for 24 years. She had a loving place in her heart for special needs children.

In her retirement years she remained active with her former students as a substitute teacher at River Hills and through the Exceptional Persons, Inc. CHOICE program. In 2007, she received the “Mayor's Volunteer Award, presented in recognition of outstanding volunteerism in the Cedar Valley.” In 2011, she received a Legend Award from The Arc of Cedar Valley for her teaching at River Hills, for helping to start a Sunday School class at Nazareth Lutheran Church for handicapped individuals, and for her volunteering.

Judy loved to read. Her special reading interests included books about children with special needs, Anne Frank, and England's Royal Family. During a trip to England, Judy and Ron saw the Queen and Royal Family at a Trooping the Colour ceremony. She loved to decorate her home with seasonal ornaments. She had a deep devotion to her family, and of special joy to her was Peter Schoepe, a German exchange student who visited the Moehlis family many times over the years.

Judy's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Deery Suites and Cedar Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Judy over the past year.

Survived by: Ron Moehlis, her husband of 62 years; sons Gregory Moehlis (Bertha) of Coppell, TX, Scott Moehlis (Cara) of Sterling, IL, and Dr. Jeff Moehlis (Allison) of Goleta, CA; granddaughters Naomi, Amanda, Teagan, and Kaia; grandson Jonathan; and sister Shirley (Allen) Coyle of Indianola, IA. Preceded in death by: her parents, and her brother Ronald Branam of Des Moines, IA.

Services: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Condolences can be left and the service livestreamed at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Judy's name to the River Hills Foundation, 2700 Grand Blvd, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.