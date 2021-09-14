August 22, 1941-September 10, 2021

Judith Ann Winkler was born August 22, 1941 in Dubuque: the daughter of John and Lillian (Scheckel) Gruber. She married William Winkler on August 10, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque; he preceded her in death on October 5, 2014. Judith worked at Parkview Gardens as a dietary aide retiring after 22 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, ceramics, bowling, dancing and thrift shopping.

Judith passed away on September 10 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father Walter Hird and husband. Judith is survived by son, Chad (Tina Marie Opbroek) Winkler of Conrad; daughter, Tracy (Gregory) Tippery of St. John, IN and five sisters: Darlene Ryan, Joanne (Steve) Wordehoeff, Carol (Roger) Dix, all of Dubuque, Gloria (Jim) Spiegel of Ft. Dodge and Deborah (Don) Grass of Potosi, WI.

A memorial fund is being established.

Graveside Services will be Thursday, September 16, at Mt Olivet Cemetery at 10:30 am

Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.