June 16, 1942-October 18, 2022

WATERLOO- Judith Ann “Judy” Loy, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was born June 16, 1942, in Waterloo, the daughter of Gustav and Leota Testorff Heyer. She was a 1960 graduate of Orange Township High School.

She married David Loy on August 18, 1974, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

She worked at John Deere PEC for 32 years, retiring in 1999.

Judy enjoyed flower gardening, being outdoors, spending time with family, and an occasional glass of wine. She will always be remembered for her love of Christmas and gift-giving.

Left to cherish her memories include her husband, David of Waterloo; a son, Cary (Anne) Meier of St. Charles, IL; a daughter, Michelle (Bob) McPoland of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Carrie “CJ” (Ryan) Fuhrmeister of Waterloo, Maggie (Ben) Duetmeyer of Apple Valley, MN, Sophie and John Meier, both of Waterloo, Brianna and Samuel McPoland both of Waterloo; five step-grandchildren, Laura, James, Elizabeth, Leo and Sean Fielding all of St. Charles, IL; and a brother, Larry (Jane) Heyer of Tavares, FL.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter-in-law, JJ (Weber) Meier; a brother, Craig Heyer and a sister, Carol Schatz.

Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702 and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family or UnityPoint Hospice.

Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.