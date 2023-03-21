January 15, 1939-March 17, 2023

WAVERLY-Judy Cherry, 84, of Waverly, IA, passed peacefully at Cedar Valley Hospice from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Judy was born in Waterloo, IA, to Lavera (Westendorf) and Ewald Bruch. She graduated from East High School, in 1957, and married Roger Matz on April 12, 1958. Together they had four children. On December 31, 1998, Judy married James Cherry and lived in Ventura and then Waverly.

She and Roger acquired and managed The Redfield Press and The Spirit Lake Beacon. She later owned and operated the Okoboji Grill, in Okoboji, IA. Judy loved good food, travel, boating, good books, movies, and PBS. An avid gardener she grew beautiful tomatoes that she freely shared. Dining with family and friends was one of Judy’s greatest joys. She was a sharp and competitive Spite and Malice player and loved playing the game with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Jim, of Waverly; her children Mike (Sally Shuffield) Matz, of Durango, CO; Michelle (Greg) Holt, of Cedar Falls; Chris (Jennifer Reynolds) Matz, of Denver, CO, and Jason (Stephanie) Matz, of Deephaven, MN; her step-children Mike (Audra) Cherry, Dana (Mark) Watson, and Kim (Tony Green) Cherry; 19 grandchildren/step-grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren.

Services will be at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly, at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 24. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cedar Valley Hospice are appreciated.