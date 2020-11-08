October 14, 1944-November 3, 2020

WATERLOO – Judith A. Taylor, 76, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of complications of COVID.

She was born October 14, 1944 in Waterloo, daughter of Donald and Margaret Krumpholtz Storey. She married Bill Taylor on May 29, 1987 in Rockey Mountain, North Carolina. He died June 12, 1995.

Judy spent most of her working life in the food and beverage profession. She held positions at places like the El Mecca Shrine Club, Washington Street Café, Allen Hospital Café, Corner Tap, Vernie’s, Pinkies Tap and operated the Flame Room. She was a very social person as Past President of the Amvets Post 31 Auxillary and also involved with the American Legion and Eagles Club. Judy loved baking, cooking, fishing, bingo and her dogs.

Survivors include; two brothers, Jim (Nancy) Storey and Jerry (Marlee) Storey, both of Waterloo; a sister, Donna Storey of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Jason (Nancy) Storey, Jennifer Oesterle, Bill (Kristy) Storey and Nicole Ruth, all Waterloo; eight great nieces and nephews, Jacob, Breanne, Cohrt, Chase, Camryn, Brittaney, Kailey and Tyra; a step daughter, Angie Leichtman and her children, Skyler and Alissa Hoth of Aplington; and a step-son, Daniel Taylor of Fredericka.