Judith A. “Judy” Nisius

(1949-2019)

WATERLOO -- Judith A. “Judy” Nisius, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born Dec. 11, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Edna (Albrecht) Stedman. She married Harry Granzow on Oct. 21, 1968, and they later divorced; he died April 17, 2013. She married Freddie Lee Nisius on June 2, 2001, in Texas.

She graduated from Waterloo East High in 1968. Judy worked for Jewell's Body Shop sanding cars for many years. She retired in 2000.

Survived by: her husband of Waterloo; a son, Jason Granzow of Evansdale; a daughter, Jennifer (John) Manley of Evansdale; a stepson, Kyle (Randi) Nisius of Machesney Park, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Sophia, Bailey, Jared, Mariah, Monty, Nevaeh and Zoie; and four sisters, Sandra (Bill) Vogel of Hudson, Annette (Jack) Todden of Altoona, and Linda (Arlan) Schellhorn and Sheryl (Tim) Rosauer, both of Elk Run Heights.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Ken and Bob Stedman; and a stepdaughter, Jessica Nisius.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the chapel.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Judy loved trips to the casino and Las Vegas; the Bellagio water show was her favorite. For the past several years, she enjoyed baking and selling Thanksgiving pies with her daughter, Jennifer. She always liked going to Freddie’s shows and to karaoke – but never to sing. Judy treasured her grandchildren.

