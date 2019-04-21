{{featured_button_text}}
Juanita Widdel Jennings

Juanita Jennings

(1925-2019)

WATERLOO — Juanita Widdel Jennings, 93, of North Carolina, formerly of Waterloo, died March 1 at Brian Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weaverville, N.C., of natural causes.

She was born June 10, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of Edwin and Gertrude Fuller Widdel. She married John “Jack” Jennings; later they divorced.

Juanita graduated from East High School in Waterloo. She worked for many years in the Waterloo School System as a teacher’s aide. After retiring and moving to Columbia, S.C., she worked for numerous years as a hospital volunteer at Providence Hospital.

She had attended the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia.

Survived by: two sons, Richard (Barbara Powell) Jennings of Columbia and Jeffrey Jennings of Washington state; four grandchildren, Christopher, David, Michelle and Amanda; two stepgrandchildren, Meredith and Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Cole and Declan.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Margurite Widdel Mundale; and a brother, Donald “Bud” Widdel.

Services: Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care, Arden, N.C., assisted the family.

Condolences may be left at www.mtnviewcremation.com.

Juanita loved sports as a fan and a participant especially in bowling and golf. Later, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sporting and extracurricular events. Juanita always “put her best foot forward” and took time “to stop and smell the roses “and encouraged others to do the same.

