(1929-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Juanita Sage, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 13, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born July 13, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Henry and Cleo Sams Dale. She married George Earl Payne in 1948; he died in 1963. She married Christian Y. Hansen in 1964; he died in 1995. Juanita married Eddie Sage in 1997 and he preceded her in 2017.
She graduated from East High School in 1947 and attended a year at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). Juanita was the administrative secretary at the Department of Human Services, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Survived by: a son, Steven Payne of Kalama‚ Wash.; four stepdaughters, Debra Scoby of Apache Junction‚ Ariz., April Sage of Collinsville‚ Ill., Marianne Sage of Apache Junction‚ and Scarlett Bayard of Dallas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Erpelding; and two sisters, Glenita Vroman and Nola Fagerlind.
Family directed services: will be held at later date.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St., Waterloo 50702.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Juanita enjoyed collecting teddy bears, spending time with her sorority sisters and singing for the local community nursing homes.
