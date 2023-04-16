October 9, 1935-April 10, 2023

Juanita “Nita” Cecilia Arnaman passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 comfortably at home surrounded by her family. Her body was donated to Des Moines University for medical research. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Nita was born October 9, 1935 in Marshall County Iowa to Pearl and Blanche Arnaman. She attended Waterloo East High School. She was employed at Sears and John Deere.

On October 26, 1952, she married Robert Cox. They had two children: Vicki and Timothy. They later divorced. Nita then married James Morkel on July 1, 1989. They later divorced.

Nita enjoyed attending concerts, gardening, flowers, baking, reading, and being outdoors in the sunshine. Most of all, she treasured her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Nita’s memories are: her daughter, Vicki (Scott) Cose and son, Timothy (Cindy) Cox, of Waterloo; brother, Harold (Betty) Arnaman of Ft. Madison; six grandchildren: baby boy Cose (deceased), Sara (Chad) Winters of Lansing, Ryan (Maryjane) Cose, and Matthew (Sarah) Cose, both of Cedar Falls, Curtis (Kristin) Cox of Baltimore, Maryland, and Amanda (Andy Wehrle) Cox of Kansas City, Missouri; twelve great-grandchildren: Rileigh Lamos, Addison, Conner, and Ella Winters, Claire and Marlo Cose, Emory, Emcee, Data, and Jazz Cose, Brooklyn and Delaney Cox.

Nita was preceded in death by her parents: Blanche and Pearl Arnaman; sisters, Dorothy Anderson, Lucille Kline, Melba O’Niell, and Phyllis Fernau.

Nita’s family, neighbors, and good friend Sheila Garwood loved Nita’s sense of humor and compassion. She will be greatly missed.