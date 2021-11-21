January 24, 1932-November 19, 2021

Juanita Louise Johnson, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Juanita was born on January 24, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Verna (Smith) Harvey. She attended school in Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1950. On May 20, 1951, Juanita was united in marriage to Kenneth Johnson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Evansdale and in 1970 they moved to Denver, Iowa. Juanita worked at Matt Parrot Printing in Waterloo. In August of 2009, Juanita and Kenny made their home at Eichhorn Haus in Waverly. Kenny passed away on May 21, 2014.

Juanita enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with family.

Juanita is survived by a daughter, Debra Henn of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Dave) Hougen of Ridgeway; a daughter, Teresa (Rod) Diercks of Denver; a son, Craig (Patty) Johnson of Colfax; and Michael (Tonja) Johnson of Parker, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents, a brother, Richard Harvey; a sister, Virginia Bulman; a son-in-law, Randy Henn; and great granddaughter, Hailey Kay Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Burial will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly or to St. Croix Hospice, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.