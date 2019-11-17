(1932-2019)
DENVER – Juanita J. Fortsch, 87, of Denver, formerly of Readlyn and Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at Denver Sunset Home.
She was born March 15, 1932, in Jesup, daughter of Raymel D. and Grace M. (Clubine) Demmel. She married Glenroy J. Fortsch on May 18, 1953, and they later divorced.
Juanita graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1950 and was employed as a distribution tech with Allen Hospital for 23 years.
Survived by: three children, Ann (Mike) Riley of La Porte City, Sandra Becker of Sumner and Glen (Peggy) Fortsch of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Peyton (Nikki) Deterding, Meghan (Dominic) Peters, Danielle (Tony Shadlow) Fortsch, Austin (Katie) Fortsch, Nicole Wilkens, Michelle (Dan) Smith and Amanda (Dan) Jay; her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Caleb, Corbin and Aubrey Peters, Jaece and Hailey Deterding, Madison and Ethan Shadlow, Lauren and Jackson Wilkens, Kaylea Nybo, Lane, Jake and Ellie Smith, Tyler and Brennen Hall, Mason Ackerson, Miles Jay and Regan Fortsch; and three sisters, Phyllis Mixdorf of Cedar Falls, Mary Jane Averhoff of Waterloo and Nancy (Bob) Speed of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: a son, William Fortsch; a brother, William Demmel; and a son-in-law, Bill Becker.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home and also for one hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the Allen College Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
