(1950-2019)
WATERLOO — Juanita Hughes, 69, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, at MercyOne of natural causes.
She was born Sept. 27, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Charlie Smith Sr. and Jewel Wright. She married Melvin Hughes Jr. on Dec. 4, 1968, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death July 29, 2009.
Mrs. Hughes was formerly employed at Tyson Foods.
Survived by: her mother, Jewel Smith of Waterloo; two daughters, Tambra Hughes of Waterloo and Shawnita Hughes of St. Louis; two stepdaughters, Melvalisa Collins and Lanitra Collins; two sons, Menzel Hughes Jr. of Atlanta and DeCarlos Hughes of Waterloo; three brothers, Glen (Dorothy ) Smith of Waterloo, Ricky (Tracy) Smith of Milwaukee and Jamar Wise of Waterloo; five sisters, Charlene (Dave) Jordan of Milwaukee, Anita (Herbert) Speller and Regina (Kirk) Johnson, both of Waterloo, Betty Robinson of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Fhontella Brown of Dallas; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; two brothers and a sister; and her stepfather, Walter Jones.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Payne AME Church, with burial at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 522 Cortland, where they will receive friends.
