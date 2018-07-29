Subscribe for 33¢ / day
EVANSDALE — Juanita Guyer, 73, of Evansdale, died July 25; Celebration of Life gathering at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Casey’s Pub, 1125 W. Donald St., Waterloo; she had two children, Eddie and Sandy, as well as six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

