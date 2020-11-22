Juanita Blaser, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital after contracting COVID-19. She was born in Webster, Iowa, on May 10, 1932, daughter of Donald and Frances (Hohenshell) Herrick. She lived and attended school in North English and eventually moved to Cresco where she graduated high school. She married Eugene Blaser on August 30 1952, and moved to Cedar Falls where she worked to support her husband through college and career at John Deere in addition to rearing four children.