WATERLOO -- "JR" Hanson, 41, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Dubuque and Waterloo, died there Tuesday, Aug. 21, of natural causes.
Dale William Hanson Jr. was born July 23, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, son of Dale W. Sr. and Monica Kammeyer Hanson. JR graduated from Ironwood High School, Glendale. He married Stacie Akers in September 2001, and they later divorced.
Most recently, he was a bartender in Arizona and previously worked for Focus Services and Eagle Window & Door in Dubuque. In Waterloo, JR had worked for Bertch Cabinets.
Survived by: a daughter, Makayla Hanson; his father, Dale (Dana) Hanson; mother, Monica (J.W. Smith) Hanson; a brother, Trevor Hanson; a sister, Cheri (Mic) Myers; grandmother, Alberta Kammeyer; five uncles, Lon (Mary) Kammeyer, Fred Kammeyer, Tim (Lynette) Kammeyer, Carlton Hanson and Glen Hanson; four aunts, Reece Kammeyer, Annette (Karey) Engel, Joyce Armstrong and Deborah Hanson; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: his grandfather, Richard Kammeyer; a grandmother, Elsie Hanson; three uncles, Norbert Armstrong, Troy Armstrong and Ronnie Hanson; and an aunt, Joan Armstrong.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until services.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
JR enjoyed throwing darts, country music, Karaoke and collecting whatever caught his eye. His one true joy in life was daughter, Makayla.
