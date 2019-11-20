Joyce V. Held, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Meth-Wick Community, The Woodlands, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Wiersema officiating. Committal services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Joyce was born December 8, 1931, in Spencer, Iowa, the daughter of Levi Merrill and Nira Vivian (Lake) Alexander. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. Joyce was united in marriage to Richard H. Held on December 7, 1951, in Waterloo. To this union, five children were born, Monica, Lynda, Jill, Mary and Richard Jr. “Rick”. She was a homemaker most of her life, raising her family and caring for her home. During her later years from 1986-2011, Joyce and Richard loved traveling together, wintering in Mesa, Arizona, where Joyce was an active member in the “Kitchen Band” at their retirement community. She also enjoyed fishing in Canada, camping throughout the years, reading and making crafts. By default, Joyce was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan. Most recently, Joyce became a loyal fan of ION Television, while enjoying a bowl of ice cream, and never ever changed the channel. Joyce was truly a very loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Joyce is survived and lovingly remembered by her five children, Monica (Jeff) Simmons of Ely, Lynda Nebel (Roger Pitlik) of Mt. Vernon, Jill (Lester) Schmitz of Cedar Rapids, Mary Bolyard (Tim Pickup) of Cedar Rapids, and Rick (Angie) Held of Marion; 12 grandchildren, Angel (Joe) Moores, Missi (Nathan) Pata, Sarah (Jason) Miller, Jackie White (Travis Kramer), Michele (Shawn) Munson, Anna Nebel (John Clinton), Amy (Steve) Deyo, Keith (Brooke) Schmitz, Jason Bolyard, Amanda (Chris) Cotton, Ally (Ben) Carrillo, and Hailey Held (Ben Ely); 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Muriel Perrigo of New Bern, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Dorothy) Held of Sun City West, Arizona and Tom (Vicki) Held of Waterloo, and a host of several nieces, nephews and cousins; and all her extended family and friends at Meth-Wick Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Held Sr.; two sisters, Jenny “Jo Ann” Hazlet and Betty Mundt; and three brothers-in-law, Jerry Perrigo, Jacob Hazlet and Robert Mundt.
Memorials in Joyce's memory may be directed to Meth-Wick Community.
Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
