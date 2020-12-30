April 28, 1934-November 27, 2020

Joyce T. Lauer, 86, of Cedar Falls died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. She was born Saturday, April 28, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Edward & Hazel (Trent) Henriksen. She married Gilbert Sanchez in New York, New York in 1961. They divorced in 1966. She married Robert Lauer in 1978 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death April 8, 2005. Joyce attended ISTC High School with the graduating class of 1951, earned her BSN in Rochester, MN in 1955 and was an international traveling nurse for a number of years (including Denmark and England), and later worked at Rath Packing Company and Sartori Memorial Hospital. Joyce was a member Danish Sisterhood and Latin America Club.

Survivors include her son, John (Diana) Sanchez of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Tracy (Derek) Piwko, Kayla (Michael) Lawson-Sanchez, Stephanie Sanchez, Zachary Sanchez and Andrew (Alexis) Sanchez; three great grandchildren, Adeline Sanchez, Haisley Sanchez and Elias Lawson-Sanchez; and two brothers, Milton Henriksen of Waterloo and Bruce (Karen) Henriksen of Cedar Falls.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert; an infant grandchild, Brittany Sanchez; an infant sister, Christine Henriksen; a niece, Cindy Henriksen and a nephew, Kevin Henriksen.

Due to Covid-19, a private visitation will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring of 2021 (Covid permitting). Inurnment will take place at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Salvation Army.