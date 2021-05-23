 Skip to main content
Joyce T. Lauer
April 28, 1934-November 27, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Joyce T. Lauer, 86, of Cedar Falls died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

She was born Saturday, April 28, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Edward & Hazel (Trent) Henriksen.

The family is holding a Celebration of Life at the Janesville American Legion on May 29th, 2021, from 1pm to 5pm.

