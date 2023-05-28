Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 9, 2023

Joyce Spande, 83, passed away in Brea, California on May 9th. She is survived by her three children, Erik Spande, Kris (Mike) Spazafumo and Kai (Kaci) Spande and five grandchildren, Breanna, Roman and Sofia Spazafumo and Madison and Devon Spande.

Joyce earned her Master’s in Music from UNI and taught Elementary Music in Cedar Falls for 26 years. Joyce inspired hundreds of students to love music and international cultures. She also led Junior Choir at St. John American Lutheran Church.

Joyce suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and passed peacefully surrounded by her family.