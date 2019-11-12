Joyce Snell

(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Joyce Yvonne Snell, 82, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 7.
She was born March 5, 1937, in Waterloo to Wilbur and Eva (Straton) Johnson. On Jan. 7, 1961, she married Gordon Snell in Waterloo. They later divorced.
Joyce was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping at Harmony House for a number of years.
Survivors: her children, Michael (Cindy) Snell of Waterloo, Kathie (Jim) Nienkark of Cedar Falls, Dean (Terri) Snell of Roseville, Calif., Joel (Natalia) Snell of Urbandale and Deon Snell of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sister, Janet Roberts of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her grandson, Chad Eric Snell; and her great-granddaughter, Brionna Marie Stewart.
Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave. Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Scrabble with her close friends and spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved traveling with her sister and spending their winters in Arizona.
