Joyce S. McMurrin

October 29, 1938-November 16, 2020
Joyce Sampica McMurrin was born October 29, 1938 in Hartford, WI; the daughter of Ernest and Amanda (White) Sampica. She worked as a private home nurse and an aid in nursing homes for many years in Waterloo/Cedar Falls. Joyce was a great cook, and cooked for many large family gatherings. She loved bingo, going to the casino and socializing. Joyce would help anybody and would give her shirt off her back if they needed it. She attended Salvation Army Church for many years. Joyce loved getting together with her family and friends and enjoyed playing cards with them. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joyce passed away on Monday, November 16 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center at the age of 82, from complications of Covid. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Rogers and Alex Bostinelos; a daughter, Susan Doyle; a grandson, Chauncy Shuttera; four brothers: Gerald, Bernard, Regis and David and five sisters, Catherine, Bernice, Ruth, Grace and Theresa. Joyce is survived by her husband Bob of Cedar Falls; five sons: Daniel Rogers of Goodlettsville, TN, Timothy Rogers of Bradenton, FL, Darrin Rogers of Argusville, ND, David Rogers of Argusville, ND and Kreston (Mary Kay) Lane of Port Sainte Lucie, FL; a son-in-law, Garr Doyle of Goodlettsville, TN; ten grandchildren: Danny Rogers, Heidi Richardson, Karley Vaughn, Luke and Kayton Lane, Alex and Trevor Rogers and Spencer, Elizabeth and Matthew Rogers; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters: Gloria Juan of Granite Bay, CA, Mary Sampica of Boise, ID, Phyllis (John) Derifield of Waterloo and Marcia (Corky) Halverson of Evansdale and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials to St. Croix Hospice.
Visitation at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Fri., November 20, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.
Funeral at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza, on Sat., November 21, at 2:00 pm.
Burial at the Poyner Cemetery.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
