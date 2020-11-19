Joyce S. McMurrin

Joyce Sampica McMurrin was born October 29, 1938 in Hartford, WI; the daughter of Ernest and Amanda (White) Sampica. She worked as a private home nurse and an aid in nursing homes for many years in Waterloo/Cedar Falls. Joyce was a great cook, and cooked for many large family gatherings. She loved bingo, going to the casino and socializing. Joyce would help anybody and would give her shirt off her back if they needed it. She attended Salvation Army Church for many years. Joyce loved getting together with her family and friends and enjoyed playing cards with them. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.