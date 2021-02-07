 Skip to main content
Joyce Redman
November 30, 1928—February 3, 2021

Joyce Redman, 92, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, of natural causes.

Ms. Redman was born November 30, 1928, in Milbank, South Dakota, daughter of Arthur and Alma (Schweer) Redman. She graduated high school in Milbank; received degrees from Wartburg College in Waverly and Saint John’s University in Minnesota; and her Master of Arts degree in Education from Clarke College in Dubuque. Ms. Redman was a teacher at Waterloo’s Hawthorne and Edison Elementary schools for 35 years, retiring in 1993. Prior to that, she taught at Bremwood Residential Campus in Waverly and Lutheran Youth Center in Wasilla, Alaska. Joyce loved a good book and gardening. She never married but was an avid traveler to Europe and enjoyed many trips with her companion late in life, Jerry Lien, who died in 2016.

Ms. Redman is survived by Jerry’s son, Brandon (Cathy) Lien and his sons, Jake and Austin, all of Cedar Falls. She is preceded by her brother, Jim Redman.

Services: 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service with visitation for an hour before the service. A private graveside service will be at a later date in Milbank. For more, visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

