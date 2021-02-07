Joyce Redman

Ms. Redman was born November 30, 1928, in Milbank, South Dakota, daughter of Arthur and Alma (Schweer) Redman. She graduated high school in Milbank; received degrees from Wartburg College in Waverly and Saint John’s University in Minnesota; and her Master of Arts degree in Education from Clarke College in Dubuque. Ms. Redman was a teacher at Waterloo’s Hawthorne and Edison Elementary schools for 35 years, retiring in 1993. Prior to that, she taught at Bremwood Residential Campus in Waverly and Lutheran Youth Center in Wasilla, Alaska. Joyce loved a good book and gardening. She never married but was an avid traveler to Europe and enjoyed many trips with her companion late in life, Jerry Lien, who died in 2016.