March 2, 1945

Evansdale-Joyce Marie Darrah-Kirouac, age 75, of Evansdale, IA passed away at the Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo, IA surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on March 2nd, 1945 in Salt Lake City, UT. The daughter of the late Harold and Lucille (Meints) Goldsmith. She was preceded in death by a great granddaughter and a stepson Mark Kirouac.

Joyce was married to the love of her life, Roland Roger Kirouac. She is survived by her children, Terry Janssen of Macomb, Mi, Lori (Terry) Owens of Waterloo, IA, Tracy Janssen of Waterloo, Ia, and Kris McBride of Waterloo, IA, and a stepdaughter Donna Kirouac of Jackson, ME; her grandchildren Jonathon Briles, Aaron Janssen, Ashley Smith, Tera Janssen, Alicia Janssen, Brittany McBride and Brianna McBride; her great grandchildren, Caydence Holmes, Ferrah Hundley, Brooklyn Janssen, Aliyah Janssen, Elleanor Holmes, Sora Briles, Miylah McBride-Edgar, and Samara Briles. She has two siblings, David Goldsmith of Spring Hill, Florida and Mary Kirschenman of Waterloo, IA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Before her retirement, Joyce had worked at the Waterloo School System as a Teacher’s Associate for many years and was employed by the Waterloo Walmart.