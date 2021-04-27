July 8, 1939-April 24, 2021

SUMNER-Joyce Mae Meyer, 81, of Sumner, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30 2021, at the Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. Memorials may be made in Joyce’s name to either St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain or the ALS Association Iowa Chapter @ http://webia.also.org. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.

Joyce Mae Meyer was born on July 8th, 1939, in Fayette County, to her parents Robert and Alice (Block) Nauholz. Joyce was united in marriage with Flynn Meyer on January 26, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with Rev. Utterbach officiating. Joyce worked briefly at Sumner hospital prior to a long career at Sumner Community Schools. Joyce retired from Sumner Community Schools in 1995 after which she and Flynn enjoyed seeing the country during seven years of part time employment with Sportsman Quest.