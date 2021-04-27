July 8, 1939-April 24, 2021
SUMNER-Joyce Mae Meyer, 81, of Sumner, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30 2021, at the Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. Memorials may be made in Joyce’s name to either St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain or the ALS Association Iowa Chapter @ http://webia.also.org. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.
Joyce Mae Meyer was born on July 8th, 1939, in Fayette County, to her parents Robert and Alice (Block) Nauholz. Joyce was united in marriage with Flynn Meyer on January 26, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with Rev. Utterbach officiating. Joyce worked briefly at Sumner hospital prior to a long career at Sumner Community Schools. Joyce retired from Sumner Community Schools in 1995 after which she and Flynn enjoyed seeing the country during seven years of part time employment with Sportsman Quest.
Joyce devoted her time and passion to a wide array of loves: her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her green thumb to the vegetable garden and multiple beautiful flower gardens; her love of cooking much enjoyed by Flynn and the extended family; her wonderful and supportive friends for coffee and bunco; and following her multiple sports interests, primarily wrestling, football and basketball.
Joyce, being the family matriarch, was the glue that has kept the extended family together for an annual retreat at Eagle Lake Lodge in Minnesota, following a tradition that she and Flynn started 40+ years ago.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Lynn (Brad) Ohrt of Reinbeck; son, Dean (Beth) Meyer of Barrington, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jacob (Shanelle) Pedersen of West Union, Kyle (Danika) Meyer of Roanoke, Texas, Katelyn (Alex) Tungland of Cedar Falls, and Zach (Kerri) Meyer of Chicago, Illinois; six great-grandchildren, Roselyn and Maelyn Pedersen, Grant and Austin Meyer, and Joslynn and Raelynn Joyce Tungland, and brother-in-law Bob Houck of Huntersville, North Carolina.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and only sister Barb.
